Kathy Leggett accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathy Leggett, LMHC
Overview
Kathy Leggett, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Haven, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 3rd St SW Ste 205, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 207-4402
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathy Leggett, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457606436
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathy Leggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kathy Leggett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Leggett.
