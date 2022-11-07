See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
Kathy Rebeiro, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kathy Rebeiro, NP

Kathy Rebeiro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

Kathy Rebeiro works at Women's Medicine Collaborative in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathy Rebeiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Medicine Collaborative
    146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-5700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Shes wonderful. Shes also my mother’s doctor and gets all your medical needs/issues figured out quickly and great with referrals when needed.
    Rocquelle — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Kathy Rebeiro, NP
    About Kathy Rebeiro, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073539813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathy Rebeiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathy Rebeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathy Rebeiro works at Women's Medicine Collaborative in Providence, RI. View the full address on Kathy Rebeiro’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Kathy Rebeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathy Rebeiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathy Rebeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathy Rebeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

