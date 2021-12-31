Katrin Beene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katrin Beene
Overview of Katrin Beene
Katrin Beene is a Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR.
Katrin Beene works at
Katrin Beene's Office Locations
South Waterfront3735 S River Pkwy, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 972-7090
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Gary was very pleased with his in-person appointment with Dr. Beene, even though the testing was arduous and lengthy. Our follow-up via video went well (even though there were a few technical issues). She went over her results thoroughly with us and we at least now have a direction or path to work on as well as a way to pray. She was supportive and thorough. We may or may not see her again, but she offered her services if symptoms worsen to do more testing.
About Katrin Beene
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1518476282
Katrin Beene accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrin Beene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katrin Beene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrin Beene.
