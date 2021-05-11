Katrina Hamel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katrina Hamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katrina Hamel, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katrina Hamel, PA
Katrina Hamel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Berrien Springs, MI.
Katrina Hamel's Office Locations
-
1
University Medical Specialties9045 US Highway 31 Ste A, Berrien Springs, MI 49103 Directions (269) 473-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She diagnosed my problem twice, immediately, with complete accuracy.
About Katrina Hamel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194075002
Frequently Asked Questions
Katrina Hamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katrina Hamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katrina Hamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katrina Hamel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katrina Hamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katrina Hamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katrina Hamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.