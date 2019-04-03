Kayla Del Rio, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kayla Del Rio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kayla Del Rio, APRN
Kayla Del Rio, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Ku Im - Midtown1001 N MINNEAPOLIS ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 293-1840
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Though wait times are long she's worth the wait. She listens and cares about her patients
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Kayla Del Rio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Del Rio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Del Rio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kayla Del Rio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Del Rio.
