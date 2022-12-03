Keasha Keintz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keasha Keintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keasha Keintz, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Keasha Keintz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is very engaging with my child and myself. She fully explains his health status and measures we need to take to help him thrive.
About Keasha Keintz, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487992616
Frequently Asked Questions
Keasha Keintz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Keasha Keintz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keasha Keintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Keasha Keintz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keasha Keintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keasha Keintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keasha Keintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.