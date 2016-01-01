Keisha Baxter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Keisha Baxter
Offers telehealth
Overview of Keisha Baxter
Keisha Baxter is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keisha Baxter's Office Locations
- 1 596 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 802-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Keisha Baxter
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013422302
Frequently Asked Questions
Keisha Baxter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keisha Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Keisha Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keisha Baxter.
