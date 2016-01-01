Dr. Keith Dworkin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dworkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Dworkin, OD
Overview of Dr. Keith Dworkin, OD
Dr. Keith Dworkin, OD is an Optometrist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY - College of Optometry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkin's Office Locations
- 1 137 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2287
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Dworkin, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013015379
Education & Certifications
- SUNY - College of Optometry
- Queens College City University of New York
