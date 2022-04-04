Keith Solomon, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keith Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keith Solomon, CH
Keith Solomon, CH is a Chiropractor in Huntington, NY.
Locations
Advanced Chiropractic of Long Island PC1842 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington, NY 11743 (631) 421-4020
Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
EmblemHealth
I have been suffering with back pain and sciatica for 3 yrs before I went for an MRI and found I had herniated and bulging discs in my spine. After a year of pain meds., acupuncture and physical therapy I prayed for some relief from pain, and found Dr Solomon's Advanced Chiropractic, in my local circular, and so happy I did. I called his office for an appointment and found his office personnel to be courteous, helpful and knowledgeable of insurance. Dr. Solomon, after looking at my MRI, explained and illustrated what he can do for me to obtain a better life style then pain. After two and a half months, I have no excruciating back pain or the aching sciatica. I'm still a work in progress but with decompressing therapy I am doing well. If your hurting I would recommend Dr. Solomon and start to live without excruciating pain.
Chiropractic
English
