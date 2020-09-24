Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kelli L Wright, PhD4203 Montrose Blvd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 379-7338
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
r. Wright very compassionate and listen to what you say without pre-judgment. She put me at ease and that's not easy for me. She is a good person who shows she cares. I don't know how to thank her enough.
About Dr. Kelli Wright, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437361920
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.