See All Nurse Practitioners in Glendale, CA
Kellie Kell, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kellie Kell, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kellie Kell, FNP

Kellie Kell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, CA. 

Kellie Kell works at USC Verdugo Hills Hosp Emer Rm in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kellie Kell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USC Verdugo Hills Hospital
    1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 952-2222
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kellie Kell?

    Dec 24, 2019
    I was in for a Motorcycle accident. Kellie was great at explaining my injuries. Has Great bedside manor. I heard her dealing with other patience and was amazed at how she handled dealing with a very difficult un co-operative patient.
    Jerry R Hill — Dec 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kellie Kell, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kellie Kell, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kellie Kell to family and friends

    Kellie Kell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kellie Kell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kellie Kell, FNP.

    About Kellie Kell, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740376656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kellie Kell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellie Kell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kellie Kell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kellie Kell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kellie Kell works at USC Verdugo Hills Hosp Emer Rm in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Kellie Kell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kellie Kell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kellie Kell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellie Kell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellie Kell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kellie Kell, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.