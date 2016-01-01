Kellie McLain, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellie McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kellie McLain, ANP
Overview
Kellie McLain, ANP is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kellie McLain, ANP
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1811005788
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellie McLain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kellie McLain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kellie McLain using Healthline FindCare.
Kellie McLain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellie McLain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellie McLain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.