Kellie O'Hara, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellie O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kellie O'Hara, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kellie O'Hara, FNP
Kellie O'Hara, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Kellie O'Hara works at
Kellie O'Hara's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2501
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kellie O'Hara?
I had a great experience with this provider. She listened to my concerns and was very easy to talk to. I have a hard time switching doctors and since my last doctor changed practices, I was nervous to try out new providers, but after one visit I feel very comfortable with NP O’Hara.
About Kellie O'Hara, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316066079
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellie O'Hara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kellie O'Hara accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kellie O'Hara using Healthline FindCare.
Kellie O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kellie O'Hara works at
2 patients have reviewed Kellie O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kellie O'Hara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellie O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellie O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.