Kellie O'Hara, FNP

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Overview of Kellie O'Hara, FNP

Kellie O'Hara, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Kellie O'Hara works at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Kellie O'Hara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
    16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2501
    Aug 15, 2018
    I had a great experience with this provider. She listened to my concerns and was very easy to talk to. I have a hard time switching doctors and since my last doctor changed practices, I was nervous to try out new providers, but after one visit I feel very comfortable with NP O'Hara.
    About Kellie O'Hara, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316066079
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

