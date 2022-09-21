Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD is an Optometrist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have hard, gas permeable contact lenses that work really well for me. Dr. Barrows wears contacts too and has the mono vision calibration which I use. One eye sees close up; the other at a distance. Dr. Barrows encouraged me to keep using my hard lenses if they worked rather than trying to get me to switch as others doctors had. I liked her practical solutions.
- English
- Southern College of Optometry
- The Ohio State Univ
Dr. Barrows has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrows accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrows. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.