Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD

Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD is an Optometrist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Barrows works at Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barrows' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-1194
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 21, 2022
    I have hard, gas permeable contact lenses that work really well for me. Dr. Barrows wears contacts too and has the mono vision calibration which I use. One eye sees close up; the other at a distance. Dr. Barrows encouraged me to keep using my hard lenses if they worked rather than trying to get me to switch as others doctors had. I liked her practical solutions.
    About Dr. Kelly Barrows, OD

    • Optometry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528037454
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern College of Optometry
    • The Ohio State Univ
