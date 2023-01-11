See All Psychiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Kelly Fisher, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kelly Fisher, LPC

Psychiatry
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Fisher, LPC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. 

Kelly Fisher works at Kelly S. Fisher, LLC in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly S. Fisher, LLC
    300 Clinton Ave W Ste 22A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 970-4879
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Fisher?

    Jan 11, 2023
    She knows what she’s doing. Very caring yet professional. She offers EMDR that changed my life.
    Michelle — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Fisher, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Fisher, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Fisher to family and friends

    Kelly Fisher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Fisher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Fisher, LPC.

    About Kelly Fisher, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891740114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Fisher, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Fisher works at Kelly S. Fisher, LLC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Kelly Fisher’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kelly Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Fisher, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.