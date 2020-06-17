See All Clinical Psychologists in Huntley, IL
Kelly Gustafson, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kelly Gustafson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntley, IL. 

Kelly Gustafson works at Centegra Hospital-Huntley in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centegra Hospital - Huntley
    10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
  2. 2
    Centegra Hospital-McHenry
    4201 W Medical Center Dr # D, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
  3. 3
    Centegra Hospital-Woodstock
    3701 Doty Rd Fl 1, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kelly Gustafson, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194999409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

