Kelly Gustafson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Gustafson, PSY
Overview
Kelly Gustafson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntley, IL.
Kelly Gustafson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centegra Hospital - Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
2
Centegra Hospital-McHenry4201 W Medical Center Dr # D, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
3
Centegra Hospital-Woodstock3701 Doty Rd Fl 1, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 338-6600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Gustafson?
Dr. Gustafson and her staff have been wonderful to work with. I was recommended to see her and didn't know what to expect from therapy, but it turned out to be more helpful than I thought it would be. When I had questions about a bill, I was able to talk to the folks in the office who explained it to me and helped me out. She seems to be a very caring person.
About Kelly Gustafson, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194999409
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Gustafson works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.