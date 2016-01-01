Dr. Kelly Lane, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Lane, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Lane, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Easton, MD. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18 N Hanson St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-3188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Lane, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861745440
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College Of Medicine
- Washington College
Frequently Asked Questions
