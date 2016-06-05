Kelly Mulroy, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Mulroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Mulroy, LMHC
Overview
Kelly Mulroy, LMHC is a Counselor in Land O Lakes, FL.
Kelly Mulroy works at
Locations
Land O Lakes3632 Land O Lakes Blvd Ste 106, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 513-9228
Safety Harbor685 Main St Ste C, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 222-5682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very efficient in addressing the problem and suggesting the solutions. He helped me with anxiety issues, gave practical advice how to overcome multiple phobias and stressful situations. I liked his manner of communication. He is friendly and respectful but at the same time shows some firmness in making you understand your problem and suggesting solutions. He will guide you but you have to work on it yourself. I will not hesitate to get his help again when needed.
About Kelly Mulroy, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay
- University Of Wisconsin, Whitewater
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Mulroy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Mulroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Mulroy works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Mulroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Mulroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Mulroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Mulroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.