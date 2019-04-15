Kelly Ortega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Ortega, NP
Offers telehealth
Kelly Ortega, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Mount Sinai Hospital1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (708) 328-9509
Freindly knowledable and genuily interested in helping me. Well educated young lady
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kelly Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.