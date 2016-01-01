Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Pearce, PHD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Pearce, PHD
Dr. Kelly Pearce, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Missoula, MT.
Montana Neuropsychological Associates Pllc1622 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 543-9700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Kelly Pearce, PHD
- Neuropsychology
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
