Dr. Kelly Reid, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Reid, OD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Reid, OD
Dr. Kelly Reid, OD is an Optometrist in Walkertown, NC.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter5121 Reidsville Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051 Directions (844) 206-7813
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
Very professional and knowledgeable- in examining my eyes. Just ashamed that for some unknown reason she left the practed and can not be found were she might be practicing again. Really would like to know. She was with Davis EyeCare Service.at Vision Works but no one has a clue as to her whereabouts.
About Dr. Kelly Reid, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1861415424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.