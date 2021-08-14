See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Santa Ana, CA
Kelly Rice, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (4)
Overview

Kelly Rice, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Ana, CA. 

Kelly Rice works at Olive Crest Treatment Centers in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olive Crest Treatment Centers
    2130 E 4th St Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 543-5437
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Aug 14, 2021
    Kelly is incredible at what she does. Not only does she have a compassionate demeanor, she has a wealth of knowledge to share with each person. She helped equip me for life in more ways than I can count. Cannot recommend her enough!
    Aug 14, 2021
    About Kelly Rice, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316015787
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Rice works at Olive Crest Treatment Centers in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Kelly Rice’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kelly Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

