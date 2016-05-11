Kelly Selover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Selover, CDCA
Overview
Kelly Selover, CDCA is a Counselor in Dayton, OH.
Kelly Selover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Innersight Counseling Professionals LLC3171 Beaver Vu Dr Ste C, Dayton, OH 45434 Directions (937) 426-2113
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Selover?
Kelly is great and is probably the main reason why I no longer have my anxiety-depression. She is just amazing, and makes the sessions enjoyable. She also modifies everything to your preferences. Kelly will understand if you can't talk about something and move on. I always feel very comfortable with her during our sessions.
About Kelly Selover, CDCA
- Counseling
- English
- 1124338223
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Selover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Selover works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Selover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Selover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Selover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Selover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.