See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Kendra Meche, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kendra Meche, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kendra Meche, NP

Kendra Meche, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Kendra Meche works at W Carl Nabours MD in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kendra Meche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    W Carl Nabours MD
    631 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 439-2020
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kendra Meche?

    Mar 13, 2021
    Absolutely love seeing her. She helps with anything I need. Wish everyone had her compassion.
    — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kendra Meche, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kendra Meche, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kendra Meche to family and friends

    Kendra Meche's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kendra Meche

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kendra Meche, NP.

    About Kendra Meche, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326295239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendra Meche has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendra Meche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendra Meche works at W Carl Nabours MD in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Kendra Meche’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kendra Meche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Meche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Meche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Meche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kendra Meche, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.