Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD
Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mill Creek, WA.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Kenneth Ackerman16000 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 211, Mill Creek, WA 98012 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073590634
- Florida St U
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
