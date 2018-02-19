See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (8)
Overview

Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Kenneth Vanderbeck works at San Diego Internal Medicine Associates in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Internal Medicine Associates
    8765 Aero Dr Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 541-0181
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144535220
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenneth Vanderbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenneth Vanderbeck works at San Diego Internal Medicine Associates in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Kenneth Vanderbeck’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kenneth Vanderbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Vanderbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Vanderbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Vanderbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

