Kenneth Vanderbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C
Overview
Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Locations
San Diego Internal Medicine Associates
8765 Aero Dr Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 541-0181
Ratings & Reviews
I really wish his picture was on here. He looks like a young Hugh Jackman. But that's irrelevant to this review. I took my son in to the urgent care in Santee because one side of his neck was swollen. The doctor introduced himself as "Ken" and listened to my concerns. He explained strep was going around, examined my son, and gave us a script for amox. It was a fast and easy. I wish he could be out regular doc. He was really nice and xplained things well.
About Kenneth Vanderbeck, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1144535220
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Vanderbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kenneth Vanderbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Vanderbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Vanderbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Vanderbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.