Dr. Inouye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kensey Inouye, OD
Overview of Dr. Kensey Inouye, OD
Dr. Kensey Inouye, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Inouye works at
Dr. Inouye's Office Locations
Jan L. Hirakawa O.d. Inc.1820 Algaroba St Ste 200, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 944-0002
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inouye?
Dr. Kensey has been my first and only eye doctor for over 20 years. My husband and I have always felt extremely confident under his care.
About Dr. Kensey Inouye, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1710982467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inouye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inouye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Inouye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inouye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inouye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inouye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.