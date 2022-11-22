Kerry Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kerry Powell, ARNP
Overview of Kerry Powell, ARNP
Kerry Powell, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL.
Kerry Powell's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2554
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've only seen Kerry this first time so i don't know too much at present.She did impress me with her knowledge of not only my progress,but my entire experience with the group that she became a member of.She asked all the right questions of me and expressed her hope and concerns that if anything changes even if only a little,that I touch base with them.I am happy to have seen her.Epilepsy and seizures are tricky and I have had issues before with other Neurology practices and their idea of care.Im confident that she will continue to make me comfortable with my condition and that's very important.
About Kerry Powell, ARNP
- Neurology
- English
- 1477092211
13 patients have reviewed Kerry Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Powell.
