Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Arnold, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Arnold, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Arnold works at
Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Therapy4624 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
I just met the head guy at the Center for Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CCBT), Dr. Arnold, and am writing to let others know what a great find this was for me. Dr. Arnold took his time, listened well and told me everything I need to know to believe that he and his staff can help me start a new chapter in my life. I felt understood and hopeful that, sure enough, with their help that I can begin to do the things and feel the way I have wanted to for a very long time.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arnold works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.