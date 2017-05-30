Kevin Earnest accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Earnest
Overview
Kevin Earnest is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Kevin Earnest works at
Locations
-
1
Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic3628 STOCKDALE HWY, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 322-1021
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Earnest?
Mr Earnest is a valuable resource in helping our family.
About Kevin Earnest
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1124157144
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Earnest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Earnest works at
2 patients have reviewed Kevin Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Earnest.
