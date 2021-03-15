Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, DC
Overview
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, DC is a Chiropractor in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Locations
Fitzgerald Chiropractic L.l.c.14300 Metcalf Ave Ste 103, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 710-5024
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitzgerald is an excellent chiropractor. When I turned 50, my lifetime punishment of my body showed up in my lower back and I was limited for a couple of years. Dr. Fitzgerald's treatment and recommendations has got me up and active again. He really taught me how to listen to my body, not only where the pain is, but protecting areas that aren't in pain as well. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063745560
Frequently Asked Questions
