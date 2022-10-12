Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC
Overview
Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC is a Chiropractor in Hermitage, TN.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Wellness Institute of Nashville PC252 Jackson Meadows Dr, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 883-4244
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Beyond thankful I found this place! They have top of the line equipment and the facility is huge. The treatment was a bit pricey, but not as pricey as the 50k or more I would have had to pay for my spinal surgery with a 50/50 chance of recovery. After 20 visits I am currently pain free and all thanks to Dr. Mitchell. This isn’t for EVERYONE and they are very transparent about that. I was told the success rate was 80% and I decided to try it before going under the knife and I am happy I did. $5000 to take away the pain that kept me up EVERY NIGHT is something I will do again and again and again. God bless you Dr. Mitchell and thank you for all you do!!!
About Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922270131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
