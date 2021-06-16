Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Wilke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ryther Jeffrey S DDS MS SC111 Broadview Dr, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 227-2483
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilke?
I’m 60 years old and developed a problem with my bite. Also, I just wanted straight teeth. Dr. Wilke gave me an affordable plan. He was honest and thorough. His staff are so nice and accommodating. After the predicted 8 months of wearing braces, I now have a smile I want to show off. You can’t go wrong with Dr. Wilke and his professional staff. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1922376706
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilke works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.