Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD

Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Burlington Eyecare in Burlington, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burlington Eyecare
    279 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 273-1865
  2. 2
    Westborough Eyecare
    1 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 366-4500
  3. 3
    Worcester Family Eyecare
    409 Main St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 799-9603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2016
    Dr.. Nguyen saw me on short notice and fit me into his schedule. He was able to diagnose the problem immediately and start treatment. He is professional and explains everything in depth. Honestly, this was a pleasant experience. Office staff and Dr. Nguyen couldn't have been nicer.
    Judy O in Westborough, MA — Feb 27, 2016
    About Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1851441620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Envision Eye Centers
    Internship
    • Worcester Va Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Worcester Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

