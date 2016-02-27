Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuong Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
-
1
Burlington Eyecare279 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 273-1865
-
2
Westborough Eyecare1 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-4500
-
3
Worcester Family Eyecare409 Main St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 799-9603
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Avesis
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.. Nguyen saw me on short notice and fit me into his schedule. He was able to diagnose the problem immediately and start treatment. He is professional and explains everything in depth. Honestly, this was a pleasant experience. Office staff and Dr. Nguyen couldn't have been nicer.
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1851441620
- Envision Eye Centers
- Worcester Va Hospital
- New England College of Optometry
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
