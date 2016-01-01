Overview

Kiah Staloch, LP is a Mental Health Professional in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Kiah Staloch works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.