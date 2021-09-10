Kim Borges, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Borges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Borges, LPC
Kim Borges, LPC is a Counselor in Hamilton Square, NJ. They graduated from Rider University-Master Of Arts In Counseling.
Kim M. Borges, MA, LPC, LCADC1700 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 933-0800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Kim is an amazing therapist. She was able to support me considering all areas of wellness. She gently held me accountable in nonjudgmental manner.
- Counseling
- English
- 1922396530
- Rider University-Master Of Arts In Counseling
Kim Borges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kim Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Borges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.