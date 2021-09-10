See All Counselors in Hamilton Square, NJ
Kim Borges, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kim Borges, LPC is a Counselor in Hamilton Square, NJ. They graduated from Rider University-Master Of Arts In Counseling.

Kim Borges works at Kim M. Borges, MA, LPC, LCADC in Hamilton Square, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kim M. Borges, MA, LPC, LCADC
    Kim M. Borges, MA, LPC, LCADC
1700 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 933-0800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Kim is an amazing therapist. She was able to support me considering all areas of wellness. She gently held me accountable in nonjudgmental manner.
    — Sep 10, 2021
    Kim Borges, LPC
    About Kim Borges, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1922396530
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rider University-Master Of Arts In Counseling
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kim Borges, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Borges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kim Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kim Borges works at Kim M. Borges, MA, LPC, LCADC in Hamilton Square, NJ. View the full address on Kim Borges’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kim Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Borges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

