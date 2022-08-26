See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, IL
Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC

Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL. 

Kim Earl works at Psychiatric Associates in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kim Earl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Associates of Central Illinois Ltd.
    1124 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 523-3143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Everything I was looking for. She understands the realities of life that affect mental health and doesn't push medicine as the only answer, even though she has lots of experience and knowledge about the medications she prescribes. 180-degree difference from the dogmatic, condescending drug pushers at large medical groups where I've gone in the past.
    — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC
    About Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063669497
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kim Earl, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Earl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kim Earl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kim Earl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kim Earl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kim Earl works at Psychiatric Associates in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Kim Earl’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kim Earl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Earl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Earl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Earl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

