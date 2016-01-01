Kim Huckaby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Huckaby, NP
Overview of Kim Huckaby, NP
Kim Huckaby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Kim Huckaby works at
Kim Huckaby's Office Locations
-
1
Medcheck Castleton8177 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Huckaby?
About Kim Huckaby, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861815912
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Huckaby accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Huckaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kim Huckaby works at
2 patients have reviewed Kim Huckaby. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Huckaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Huckaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Huckaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.