See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Kim Huckaby, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kim Huckaby, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kim Huckaby, NP

Kim Huckaby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Kim Huckaby works at MEDICAL CHECK URGENT CARE in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carla Fortner, NP
Carla Fortner, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Kim Huckaby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medcheck Castleton
    8177 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7801
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kim Huckaby?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kim Huckaby, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kim Huckaby, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kim Huckaby to family and friends

    Kim Huckaby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kim Huckaby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kim Huckaby, NP.

    About Kim Huckaby, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861815912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kim Huckaby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kim Huckaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kim Huckaby works at MEDICAL CHECK URGENT CARE in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Kim Huckaby’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kim Huckaby. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Huckaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Huckaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Huckaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kim Huckaby, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.