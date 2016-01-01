Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim-Loan Torres, DC
Overview
Dr. Kim-Loan Torres, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spine Care & Orthopedic Physicians8610 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 109, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 337-3700
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
About Dr. Kim-Loan Torres, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144366535
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.