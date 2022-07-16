Dr. Kim Logan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Logan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Logan, PHD is a Counselor in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
-
1
Detroit Office3011 W Grand Blvd Ste 423, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 664-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Value Care Health Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
Dr. Kim is a amazing doctor! I have been seeing her for over a year and she have helped me make great changes in my life. She’s also a woman of God! Couldn’t ask for better!!
About Dr. Kim Logan, PHD
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language
- 1841470556
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood University, Wayne State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan speaks American Sign Language.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
