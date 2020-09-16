Kim Sadwick, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Sadwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Sadwick, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kim Sadwick, PMHNP
Kim Sadwick, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Kim Sadwick works at
Kim Sadwick's Office Locations
-
1
Villa of Hope3300 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 865-1550
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Sadwick?
Kim Sadwick supported my efforts to stop illicit drug use going above and beyond anyone that I've ever tried to get help from prior. She gave me trust and support no one else cared to give. Trusting in my wish to break free of addictive street drugs, she did everything in her power to get me the help best suited to me for staying clean; and now I've been clean for around six months so far losing my cravings, drug abuse to feel well, and any desire to use I once had. I feel amazing now that my body has re-adjusted itself feeling free from the cycle of drug abuse to supply chemicals it has caused the body to stop producing on its own. Thanks to Kim, I can proudly say if a drug isn't prescribed, then I'm not using it. Kim's care is the best care I could wish to have for the fight to discontinue deadly drugs and maintain freedom from them.
About Kim Sadwick, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649615675
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Sadwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kim Sadwick works at
2 patients have reviewed Kim Sadwick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Sadwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Sadwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Sadwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.