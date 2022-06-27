Kimberly Daniele, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Daniele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Daniele, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Daniele, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Kimberly Daniele works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health House Calls108 Providence Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2330
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Daniele?
Kimberly used to be my PCP at Novant and so miss her caring and attentive nature.
About Kimberly Daniele, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1972805547
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Daniele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Daniele accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Daniele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Daniele works at
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Daniele. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Daniele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Daniele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Daniele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.