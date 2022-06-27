See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Kimberly Daniele, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Daniele, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Daniele, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Kimberly Daniele works at Novant Health House Calls in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health House Calls
    108 Providence Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2330
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Daniele?

    Jun 27, 2022
    Kimberly used to be my PCP at Novant and so miss her caring and attentive nature.
    Brenda — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Daniele, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Daniele, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Daniele to family and friends

    Kimberly Daniele's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Daniele

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Daniele, PA-C.

    About Kimberly Daniele, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972805547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Daniele, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Daniele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Daniele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Daniele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Daniele works at Novant Health House Calls in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Daniele’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Daniele. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Daniele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Daniele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Daniele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.