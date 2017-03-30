See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Kimberly Dunn, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kimberly Dunn, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly Dunn, NP

Kimberly Dunn, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Kimberly Dunn works at Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Kimberly Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UW Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 668-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Family Planning Services
Gynecologic Disorders
Gynecological Examination
Family Planning Services
Gynecologic Disorders
Gynecological Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Dunn?

    Mar 30, 2017
    Had a persistent vaginitis issue where all testing would come back normal, and Kimberly has been great! She's very energetic, has a great sense of humor, and is very enthusiastic about her vocation. You can tell she genuinely enjoys helping women with their gynecological needs. Not only does she explain things thoroughly and offers up suggestions, but she's been excellent at listening to my thoughts, concerns, and possible diagnoses as well. I highly recommend her for your gynecological issues!
    Seattle, WA — Mar 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Dunn, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Dunn, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Dunn to family and friends

    Kimberly Dunn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Dunn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Dunn, NP.

    About Kimberly Dunn, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396791539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Dunn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Dunn works at Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Kimberly Dunn’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kimberly Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Dunn, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.