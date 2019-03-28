See All Physicians Assistants in Caldwell, TX
Kimberly Glidewell, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Kimberly Glidewell, MS

Kimberly Glidewell, MS is a Physician Assistant in Caldwell, TX. 

Kimberly Glidewell works at Healthpoint Caldwell in Caldwell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Glidewell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpoint Caldwell
    1103 Woodson Dr, Caldwell, TX 77836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2019
    I went in for a checkup . I have breast cancer so she keeps in touch with my oncologist. She is very personable, professional and makes me so comfortable. She is amazing. She is so knowledgeable in her field. I couldn't ask for anyone better. I think she is tops.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Kimberly Glidewell, MS

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124056189
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

