Overview

Kimberly Hyatt, MED is a Counselor in Dayton, OH. 

Kimberly Hyatt works at Kimberly K. Hyatt Psychotherapy LLC in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kimberly K. Hyatt Psychotherapy LLC
    500 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 108, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 938-7242
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kimberly Hyatt, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518020833
