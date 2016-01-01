Kimberly Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Mitchell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Mitchell, APRN
Kimberly Mitchell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kimberly Mitchell's Office Locations
Park Duvalle Community Health Center3015 Wilson Ave, Louisville, KY 40211 Directions (502) 774-4401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Mitchell?
About Kimberly Mitchell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Kimberly Mitchell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods.