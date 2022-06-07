Kimberly Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Montgomery, FNP
Overview of Kimberly Montgomery, FNP
Kimberly Montgomery, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Kimberly Montgomery works at
Kimberly Montgomery's Office Locations
Novant Health Parker Internal Medicine7804 Fairview Rd # 107, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 384-1605
Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Group15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 384-1925
Novant Health Austin Village Family Medicine4105 Matthews Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 384-9920
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went without care until I only found her at: Atrium Health Primary Care Randolph Internal Medicine 3030 Randolph Rd STE 200, Charlotte, NC 28211
About Kimberly Montgomery, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013979228
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Montgomery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Kimberly Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.