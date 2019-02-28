Kimberly Seliger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Seliger, PA
Overview
Kimberly Seliger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Coral Springs, FL.
Locations
Genesis Medical Center Coral Springs Inc.3000 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a appointment with Kim a couple of weeks ago and she was very nice. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who needs to see a dermatologist.
About Kimberly Seliger, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316000342
Kimberly Seliger accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Seliger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Seliger works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Seliger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Seliger.
