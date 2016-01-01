See All Oncologists in Carmichael, CA
Kimberly Ward, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Ward, PA-C

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Kimberly Ward, PA-C

Kimberly Ward, PA-C is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Kimberly Ward works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Ward?

    Photo: Kimberly Ward, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Ward, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Ward to family and friends

    Kimberly Ward's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Ward

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Ward, PA-C.

    About Kimberly Ward, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457759359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Ward, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Ward works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Ward’s profile.

    Kimberly Ward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.