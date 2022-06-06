See All Nurse Practitioners in Missoula, MT
Kinsey Fisher, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Kinsey Fisher, FNP

Kinsey Fisher, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.

Kinsey Fisher works at From The Ground Up Family Practice in Missoula, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kinsey Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    From The Ground Up Family Practice
    1101 S 3rd St W Ste 101, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 204-7521
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Birth Control
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2022
    I've been going to Kinsey for years. She's very knowledgeable and cares about your health. Appointments are a smooth process. Easy in and out with a convenient location. Her office help is organized, kind, and reliable.
    Carol Lawrence — Jun 06, 2022
    About Kinsey Fisher, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114463809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Montana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kinsey Fisher, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kinsey Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kinsey Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kinsey Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kinsey Fisher works at From The Ground Up Family Practice in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Kinsey Fisher’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kinsey Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kinsey Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kinsey Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kinsey Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

