Kinsey Fisher, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kinsey Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kinsey Fisher, FNP
Overview of Kinsey Fisher, FNP
Kinsey Fisher, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.
Kinsey Fisher works at
Kinsey Fisher's Office Locations
-
1
From The Ground Up Family Practice1101 S 3rd St W Ste 101, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 204-7521Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kinsey Fisher?
I've been going to Kinsey for years. She's very knowledgeable and cares about your health. Appointments are a smooth process. Easy in and out with a convenient location. Her office help is organized, kind, and reliable.
About Kinsey Fisher, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1114463809
Education & Certifications
- Frontier Nursing University
- Montana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kinsey Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kinsey Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kinsey Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kinsey Fisher works at
5 patients have reviewed Kinsey Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kinsey Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kinsey Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kinsey Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.